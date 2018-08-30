Grand Jury indicts suspect for burning death of infant

Felicia Smith, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the burning death of 6-month-old Levi Cole Ellerbe of Natchitoches. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

A Natchitoches Parish grand jury indicts a Natchitoches woman accused of burning a baby to death.

Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith is charged with first degree murder for the death of six-month-old Levi Ellerbe.

Additionally, the grand jury has pretermitted the case of the baby’s mother, Hanna Nicole Barker. Barker is charged with criminal conspiracy and principal to 1st degree murder.

‘Pretermitting of a charge often occurs when the grand jury requests more evidence in a case to proceed, but allows the investigation to continue” said Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington.

Harrington says the case is still under investigation by the Natchitoches Police Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

