Grandmother & grandson killed in north Louisiana house fire

A grandmother and grandson are dead following a house fire in Union Parish.

Investigators responded to 320 Broadnax Avenue in Bastrop after fire crews were dispatched at approximately 4:00 a.m. Friday morning to the address in reference to a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters forced entry into the residence where they found the bodies of 56-year-old Margene Williams and her grandson, 8-year-old Samarion Galvin, in a bedroom of the wood-framed home, which suffered moderate to significant damage.

The victims’ bodies were released to the Morehouse Parish Coroner for autopsy after being examined by investigators. It was reported that Williams suffered from diminished mobility.

The two surviving occupants, Samantha Galvin, 24, and her 2-year-old daughter were transported to Morehouse General Hospital where they were treated and released.

While no official cause of the fire has been determined, investigators have established that the fire originated in the area of the living room of the structure, which had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

This investigation is ongoing.