SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana was awared a grant from Indeed.com to distribute computers and hotspot services to families in the area who need them.

Indeed is the nation’s number one job search engine and they chose 24 Goodwill organizations across the country to partner with and our north Louisiana location was included.

The grant will allow Goodwill Industries to distribute 191 computer devices and hot spot service for one year. They will also use the funds to cover the costs of 825 Lyft rides and as many as 20 expungements for those looking for a fresh start.

Goodwill’s Workforce Development Director, Lynn Stevens, pointed out that Goodwill locations are not just thrift stores. They also raise funds to help support job programs, which help people move on to earn a living wage.

In 2021, Goodwill helped 472 people gain employment.

To learn more about the program, call the Good Job Center at 318-868-4701.