Grant helps Atlanta, TX schools teach ’21st century’ students

A school district in northeast Texas is making math fun.

Atlanta ISD was awarded the Math Innovation Zone grant to put in place new blended learning strategies to teach students. It’s a $125,000 grant the first year with the possibility of receiving an additional $150,000 next year.

Currently, fifth grade students in the district are being taught the partly computerized approach to arithmetic, but it’s in the process of being rolled out to kindergarten through eighth grade.

“Technology-based 21st century kids that we’re trying to create an atmosphere where they are successful in math…and of course we’re trying to build up math to not get such a bad rap,” said Elizabeth Booth, math specialist at Atlanta Elementary School.