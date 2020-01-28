Grant will shed some light on downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At night, some parts of downtown Shreveport are left in the dark.

Dozens of street lights are out downtown, but a government grant will provide funding for some needed upgrades.

Shreveport city leaders said the busted bulbs and burned out lights lining some downtown streets will soon be transitioned into energy efficient LED lighting.

“People love lighting,” said Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority. “They especially love lighting at night, and we understand why. It makes people feel safer, and so we want to make sure that as many things as have the ability to be lit up, can be lit up.”

The funding to transition the nearly 700 light poles downtown will come from a $217,000 grant from the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

At this time, the city is seeking bids from contractors to complete the project with the hopes of having it completed within six months.

“I, personally, would like to start on those streets that people use a lot,” said Swaine. “Like, Texas Street and Travis Street and Milam Street, and some of those streets. But, we’ll see what the contractor has to say.”

Business owner Timothy Huck said he is looking forward to brighting up his curb appeal.

“When you get into the dark, perception is reality and the perception of downtown is that it’s not safe,” said Huck. “So, when you get into as many street lights that are out, it gives people an argument for when they say that it’s not safe.”

For some residents, the lack of lighting isn’t a concern.

“I, personally, feel that for this small downtown, there’s enough light to get around and feel safe,” said Cecelia Tucker.

The Downtown Development Authority hopes to begin transitioning the lights this spring.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.