Grants enable expansion of New Boston industrial park

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) Over the past two years, Texarkana’s TexAmericas Center, one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has received grants of more than $2 million for infrastructure and from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the Texas Capital Fund (TCF).

Totaling $1.5 million, the EDA grant funded the latest infrastructure investment of $750,000 by TAC on its East and Central Campuses. The TAC grant was able to leverage ExpalUSA’s $24,000,000 investment, which is creating 80 jobs in the Texarkana area.

The money which was earmarked for sanitary sewer improvements on the eastern campus, along with pavement and accessibility improvements on the central campus, which connected water and sewer infrastructure, has created an additional 1,500 shovel-ready acres and 274,000 square feet of move-in ready industrial space on the Center’s East Campus.

These investments mean all 1,500 acres adjacent to Oak Street are now served by industrial-capacity water, sewer, gas, electricity, fiber, rail and roads, creating 274,000 square feet of move-in ready industrial space on the Center’s East Campus.

TAC is converting buildings into job-producing structures – the spec buildings are being built with office space, fire suppression and three-phase electricity that complement their existing docks and rail service, as requested by tenants, which allows companies to become operational sooner.

