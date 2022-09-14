Did you know? When installed correctly, the sturdiest garden edging can last up to 20 years before needing reinstalling.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardners are accepting grant applications for gardening projects in the region.

The grants are available to gardeners in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes and will be accepted until October 14.

Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification, provide education in horticulture, showcase sustainable garden practices, or enhance the quality and quantity of publicly accessible green spaces.

NWLA Master Gardeners is looking to fund projects that make a difference in the community and involve collaboration among the organizations. Grant awards will range from $300 to $10,000.

Eligible groups include:

municipalities

schools

garden clubs

neighborhood associations

charitable non-profit organizations (with current 501c3 status)

faith-based (non-denominational) organizations

Grant awards will be decided by December 31, 2022, and winning projects must be completed by the end of 2023. Click the link for more information about the NWLA Master Gardners Grant.