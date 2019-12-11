Greater Shreveport Chamber establishes initiative to shop small, support local

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Greater Shreveport Chamber has established an online initiative to increase support for local businesses during the holiday season.

The chamber is educating consumers on the positive impact of shopping small year-round as well as highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing small business owners with the state of retail changing.

According to the release, many retail stores experience rising rents, shifting consumer behavioral, and retail store closures. GSC says the support of small businesses is vital.

“Small local businesses are both the history and the foundation of the Shreveport-Bossier economy,” said Dr. Timothy Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, “almost 1000 of our small and local businesses are members of the Chamber and we want to encourage everyone to support them as they contribute to both the economic and social fabric of our community.”

The chamber says an average of $0.67 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. ends up staying in that local community, but the impact does not stop there.

According to the chamber, the Shop Small Consumer Impact Survey from American Express found that when consumers are aware of their impact, 75% say they would be more likely to purchase a product or service from a small, independently-owned business. GSC says working to keep that impact in Shreveport.

The Greater Shreveport Chamber has worked to create a shop small, support local guide called Small Biz Santa Guide.

It includes a list of local businesses that you can support this year to have a positive impact on our community. It also compiles deals, discounts, and promotions from local businesses for easy, holiday shopping and planning.

The guide can be found on the chamber’s website by visiting http://www.ShreveportChamber.org