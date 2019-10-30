Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce votes to support the $186M bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce has issued a letter in support of the $186 million bond proposal up for a vote on November 16.

The chamber says they voted unanimously to support the three bond projects, recognizing the critical nature of these projects to the ongoing function, health, and safety of the city.

In early July, the chamber wrote a letter to the Mayor and Council outlining their concern about the initial $220 million bond proposal, including the size of the proposal, project oversight, management, pacing, and the need for additional information and citizen input.

According to the letter, the chamber is the largest business organization in Shreveport, representing around 1,400 businesses and 80,000 employees. Before making their decision, members of the chamber attended numerous public Bond hearings, provided a series of questions to the Mayor concerning the proposal, and invited the Mayor and his team to present directly to the Chamber Board.

The chamber says their decision was in also in part due to the following statements and assurances made by the Mayor and his staff:

First, the Chamber was pleased that the size of the Bond Proposal has been reduced below the full amount of the bonding capacity, resulting in a decrease in taxes. We believe that a primary goal of City administration should be to continue to reduce the size of government and the city’s indebtedness through reduced reliance on bonding. We encourage this trend and look forward to seeing it continue in the future.

We appreciate that there will be particular attention to the capacity of City Departments to manage and complete these projects. The Mayor has stated that funds will be drawn down in manageable portions, with an emphasis on pursuing projects in series so that they are completed in a timely and fiscally prudent fashion. We believe that steady progress and fiscal prudence are vital to restoring the confidence of our citizens in the capacity of the City to meet our needs.

We were also informed that there will be a publicly available and regularly updated status list of projects so that citizens will remain informed of the progress of the activities supported by the Bond Issuances. We believe that not only is transparency important in public affairs, but that increased public awareness of the use of these funds will further build trust in the City.

We appreciate that City Departments have been tasked with renewed responsibilities to allocate operating funds to address ongoing maintenance issues. The legacy of deferred maintenance cannot continue to be used as an excuse for general obligation bonds and we look forward to seeing the City make real progress toward allocating appropriate funds for maintenance and repair.

We were pleased to hear of the increased efforts on the part of the City Engineer and Public Works Department to better coordinate street, drainage, and sewer projects to avoid duplication and costly re-digging. We believe that significant savings can be generated through better coordination and project alignment, and we look forward to seeing evidence of this through the aforementioned project list. We also support the City’s efforts to work with utility companies to ensure that better quality digging and paving work are undertaken on behalf of the citizens of Shreveport.

We were pleased to hear the willingness of the administration to leverage the capabilities of local companies when undertaking these projects. Shreveport is blessed with a range of companies who offer products and services such as those included in the Bond Proposal, literally across the globe. We believe that utilizing their expertise and experience wherever possible helps to not only keep tax dollars local, but also helps to further build the economic capacity of our community.

We also welcome the Mayor’s assertion that the current water and sewer rates will be sufficient to address the expected cost for the Consent Decree work. Especially with the current level of municipal indebtedness, the Chamber would find it difficult to support additional bonding, particularly in support of projects already allocated additional funding. We trust that the City will continue to monitor the progress of the Consent Decree work and be diligent in its efforts to coordinate this work with the work proposed in this Bond initiative.

At a number of the public Bond meetings, we attended there were speakers who expressed an absence of trust in City leaders and a lack of confidence in the capacity of City Departments to effectively carry out this work. Mayor Perkins has responded that his desire to seek this elected office was in part a response to the absence of trust and lack of confidence and that he wishes to be held accountable. We take him at his word on both counts.

Having been elected by the people to these positions, it is incumbent upon the Mayor and the City Council to lead with integrity and to marshal the substantial resources of the City to accomplish the tasks set before them by its citizens.