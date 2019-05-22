Green thumb bandit caught on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing multiple plants from a local business.

The theft happened back on April 24 in the 400 block of Texas St.

Video shows the suspect entering the business and then taking off with several plants taken from the front foyer.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing 5′ 10″ tall and weighing 130-140 lbs.

At the time of the theft, the man was wearing blue athletic shoes, a baseball cap, and dark pants that appeared to be too large.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.