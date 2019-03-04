Greenwood man arrested in shooting death of cousin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Greenwood man is in jail today charged with killing his cousin, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Jerold Wayne Barron, 76, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, after an investigation into the shooting death of his 47-year-old cousin Terry Lee Sunday evening.



Deputies were called to the 7300 block of Golden Meadows in Greenwood about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, where they found Lee had been shot once in the chest. Lee died at the scene.



During the subsequent investigation, it was learned Barron shot Lee during a disagreement over living arrangements at the house owned by Barron.



Barron was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center by CPSO Deputy Matt Purgerson just before 1 a.m, today.