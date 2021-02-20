Greenwood mayor pleads with residents to stop using water until Monday

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Town of Greenwood is asking residents to stop using their water due to storage tanks running dry as inclement weather impacted the northwest Louisiana region this week.

Mayor Stawasz says because the storage tanks are empty, water is still not reaching most residents in Greenwood.

The Board of Aldermen and Mayor Stawasz are asking citizens to stop all use of the town water from 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

“Because of the unprecedented weather our part of the country has experienced over the past week Greenwood’s municipal water system, like so many other similar and larger systems throughout the states of Texas and Louisiana, has found it impossible to provide water to many of our citizens,” Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz said in a released statement on Facebook Saturday evening.

“In our case, we have had to confront a loss of power at our water treatment plant, frozen equipment, and numerous broken water lines due to sub-freezing temperatures this past week. The hard work of our employees and contractors has enabled us to place our water treatment plant back into operation.”

“After all, we have been through, I know this is asking a lot of those of you who either have water now or will be getting it between now and Monday morning, but my information is that unless we all make this sacrifice it will be later into next week before water can be restored to all our citizens and business. So for the benefit of all of us, I am asking everyone to make this sacrifice so that things will return to normal for all of us as quickly as humanly possible.”

According to the Town of Greenwood, they have a limited supply of emergency potable water that can be made available to anyone who cannot otherwise obtain it through their local merchants. If anyone needs water, please call Veronica Brown, Town Clerk at 318- 464-1455.

Citizens are reminded to boil their water on Monday when the water is expected to be restored.