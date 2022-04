GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Greenwood officer’s quick action after a crash Tuesday saved the life of a driver.

Senior Officer Fertenbaugh witnessed a car crash into a swampy, wooded area north of Greenwood as he was on his way to work. The car overturned on its side, trapping the driver inside partially underwater.

Others passing by helped Officer Fertenbaugh break a window and rescue the driver.

The Greenwood Police Department thanks the citizens who stopped to help with the rescue.