Greenwood PD: 17-year-old boy found safe at apartment complex in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Greenwood police say they have safely found a 17-year-old boy whose truck was abandoned along a highway near Interstate 20 Sunday morning.

Andrew McLaughlin was found at an apartment complex in Shreveport by Lt. Steele of the Greenwood Police Department around 2:45 pm Thursday afternoon. Officers say, McLaughlin, essentially, ran away from home.

McLaughlin was reported missing Wednesday after police spotted his truck along Louisiana Highway 169. He was initially entered into NCIC as a missing person.