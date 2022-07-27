GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Greenwood Police Department is hosting a friendly competition to see if they or the fire department can get the most blood donors.

Police say LifeShare’s mobile blood unit will be in front of the Dunn House next to Greenwood Townhall on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Every donor will receive a police or fire department t-shirt and a Splash Kingdom ticket. The department that gets the most donors will receive a trophy and, of course, bragging rights.

Anyone interested in donating blood can sign up by emailing Ashley Borner at aborner@greenwoodla.org or calling 318-938-5575.