SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood Police have upgraded their fleet with two additions, new hybrid patrol vehicles.

Ford’s new Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid is the first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid police SUV. It has unique features that help protect police on patrol, including side protection and cabin enhancement architecture and structural reinforcement. They also meet a 75-MPH rear-impact crash test. Seatbelts include an automatic locking feature, so officers don’t have to lean into the car to secure a suspect.

The hybrid model helps save on fuel economy and reduces downtime on patrol. Chief Shayne Gibson says the gas engine is usually off when the car is idling or at speeds below 40 mph. A post on their Facebook page says it’s a big help with rising gas prices. They say the car can keep all equipment running while idling for nearly four hours on around 2 gallons of gas.

Greenwood Police Department adds hybrid vehicles to the fleet (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Greenwood Police Department adds hybrid vehicles to the fleet (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Greenwood Police Department adds hybrid vehicles to the fleet (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Greenwood Police Department adds hybrid vehicles to the fleet (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Greenwood Police Department adds hybrid vehicles to the fleet (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Greenwood Police Department adds hybrid vehicles to the fleet (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Greenwood Police Department adds hybrid vehicles to the fleet (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Greenwood Police Department adds hybrid vehicles to the fleet (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Greenwood Police Department adds hybrid vehicles to the fleet (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

One hybrid vehicle has been in service since January 2021, and the other was added to the fleet a couple of weeks ago. Gibson says the hybrid patrol vehicle gets 15 mpg, while the non-hybrid gets around 10 mpg. The new admin vehicle gets 20 mpg instead of 12 mpg for the older vehicle. Ford estimates the Interceptor will save about 833 gallons of gas a year.

The transition is easier for officers since the vehicles are in a familiar layout. “The insides of the vehicles are very similar and have the same equipment as our gas-powered patrol cars,” says Gibson.