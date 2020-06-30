Greenwood PD seeks public’s help in finding missing man with underlying health conditions

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) —Police are asking the public to help them find a Greenwood man who went missing Tuesday morning.

Daryl Lee Foreman, 55 (Photo: Greenwood Police Department/Facebook)

According to the Greenwood Police Department, 55-year-old Daryl Lee Foreman was reported missing on Tuesday by family members. Foreman was last seen on Woodlands Trail in Greenwood around 7:00 a.m.

Police say Foreman has underlying health conditions, and the family was preparing to go to a funeral when he went missing. He was wearing a red plaid shirt, brown boots, blue jeans, a blue baseball cap, and sunglasses.

If anyone has seen Foreman or knows where he is, please contact the Greenwood Police Dept. at 318-938-5554.

