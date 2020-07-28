Greenwood Police: ‘Don’t put yourselves or officers in more danger than necessary’

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Greenwood Police Department is sending out an important message to its residents: “Please, do not put yourselves or officers into more danger than necessary.”

GPD released the message on Tuesday after some of its officers were put in a potentially dangerous situation.

Monday night multiple officers were trying to chase a violent felon when one of them was approached by a resident who asked why Greenwood didn’t have any water.

The resident made the inquiry during a traffic stop which could have endangered the officer by distracting them or endanger the citizen without water because he or she didn’t know what the traffic stop was for.

Please read the message that GPD posted to their Facebook Page:

