GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood Police held a community meeting Thursday night to connect with local residents.

The police department welcomed the public to attend and ask any questions of the department. The goal is to also connect police with the community. The chief explains why it’s important.

“I think it’s important to have a relationship in the community and know their concerns,” said Shane Gibson, Greenwood Police Chief.

This was the first time Greenwood Police held a community meeting like this and they plan to host more in the future.