Greenwood Police step up patrols to combat drunk driving through Labor Day

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Greenwood Police Department will be stepping up its efforts to keep you and your family safe from drunk drivers.

A grant provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will give Greenwood Police extra money for officers to conduct more patrols during the the national mobilization of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” awareness campaign.

The added patrols will take place from Friday, Aug. 21, through Monday, Sept. 7.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving through high-visibility enforcement and public education tools, including posters, banners and mobile video display signs. The program, which was launched across the U.S. in 1999, cracks down drunk driving during the busy summer travel season, including the Labor Day holiday period.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown offer the following advice:

If you plan to drink, designate a driver, someone who will not drink alcohol, before going out.

Spend the night where the activity is held.

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement. Reports can be made by calling the Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554 or the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170

Always buckle up, every ride, regardless of your seating position in the vehicle. It’s your best defense against an impaired driver.

