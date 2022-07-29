GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The town of Greenwood is asking its residents to conserve water until further notice.
The town says the water conservation request is due to the extreme heat and high water demand and asks that residents use water efficiently to reduce unnecessary water usage.
Below are some tips on how to reduce water usage:
- No washing cars
- Be sure to have a full load before washing clothes
- No watering of grass or plants
- Take showers instead of baths
- Be sure to have a full load before washing dishes
- If available, use a dishwasher instead of hand washing dishes