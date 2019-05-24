Groundbreaking for new DeSoto Parish municipal complex

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning for a new municipal complex for DeSoto Parish.

The 13,000 square foot building is being built in Stonewall, LA. It will house a DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office substation, as well as offices for the Town of Stonewall and DeSoto Parish.

The building will also include an assembly room for council meetings and the Sheriff’s substation will include a tornado shelter and helipad.

The complex was designed by mcnew Architecture and will be built by M&M Builders.

The complex is expected to be completed by next May.

