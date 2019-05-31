Group calls for SPD Citizens Review Board

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A group calling themselves the Critical Thinking Coalition is asking for a Citizens Review Board for the Shreveport Police Department.

In a letter, they asked SPD to require the use of de-escalation techniques rather than force and violence as the first option. They also want a new mental health professional to conduct officers’ psychological evaluations.

“This is not a… us versus them,” said Omari Ho-Sang. “In fact what this citizens review board process will do is spark a collaborative process, where we can understand what the police are doing and police can understand our community.”

The group also wants all police officers to be tested for drugs, steroids, and alcohol after any officer-involved shooting.

They’re also asking for the elimination of proactive policing techniques, a practice they say is used to circumvent citizens’ constitutional rights.

Coalition members want the Shreveport Coroner to perform all the proper tests for the officers’ or victims’ use of a firearm. This is something Anthony Childs’ childhood friend, Byron Wilcott says didn’t happen.

“What is the price of Anthony Childs’ life? What is the price of knowing the truth about Anthony Childs, especially when Anthony Childs is dead?”

Adding an up-to-date Cultural Diversity Program to the police academy was also discussed at Friday’s meeting.

Mayor Adrian Perkins encouraged Fridays’ dialogue and was receptive to the feedback from citizens.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.