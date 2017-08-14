Group shows solidarity for Charlottesville

Indivisible is strongly opposed to the president, according to their website.

The group hosted a vigil on Sunday at the Caddo Parish Courthouse, not only to say they were in remembrance of the lives lost, but also to oppose the statements of Donald Trump.

“If my voice doesn’t matter, then no one’s does,” said Ashlyn Guidry, a student at Northeastern State University. “Our president may be a face of the country, but our country is the communities and the people involved.”

Today, they showcased unity by lighting various candles and saying a few words that to show their positions.

“We’ll show the citizens of Caddo Parish that there is a group of people here that is very concerned with equality and equal rights,” said Susan Clark, who is an Indivisible member. “We are willing to stand up and have our voices be heard against the hatred in this country.”

Steven Jackson, a Caddo Parish Commissioner, says that the citizens of Shreveport and beyond should look past differences.

“It’s time for us to come together as one America,” Jackson said. “United, under the common principles of we are one. Hatred, bigotry, injustice, intolerance should not be tolerated.”

