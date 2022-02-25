SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University’s choir is back performing once again after two years of COVID cancellations.

The choir performed at the Sanctuary Arts School in Shreveport. Their music director is a part of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and wanted to show off their skills while also letting the students learn how to blow glass.

They got the chance to create their own works of art alongside trained staff, making a glass flower or ornament in Grambling’s colors: black and gold.

As part of Black History Month, they sang spiritual songs and anthems.

“I wanted to bring the students to learn how to blow glass. It’s a part of arts. They get the opportunity to make some glass and see how it’s made and enjoy the arts. I’m thankful he chose Grambling State’s colors to make it more memorable,” said Natorshau Davis, assistant professor of Music at GSU.

The choir also performed at Youree Drive Middle School, Southwood High School, and Caddo Middle Magnet.

The Sanctuary Glass Studio offers lessons and apprenticeships in glass blowing.