GSU/La Tech: Social media threat not credible

LINCOLN PARISH, LA - Investigators in Lincoln Parish say threats made of a shooting at both Grambling State and Louisiana Tech University are not credible.

The threats were found on someone's Facebook page last night.

Police went to that person's apartment and found no weapons in the apartment.

He told police that his Facebook account was hacked, and the threatening message was sent from the hacker.

Campus Security Update pic.twitter.com/Vu2PsX5PbU — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) August 27, 2018

Police determined that there was no credible threat at this point.

Local officers including the GSU Police, Tech Police, Ruston Police, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office remain on alert as additional patrols and police presence are ongoing.

GSU Safety Alert - Facebook Threat Determined to be a Fraudulent Post - Local authorities have investigated and continue to monitor a recent social media post which has been found to be fraudulent. Campus and area patrols will be increased. For safety needs call (318) 274-2222. — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) August 27, 2018

Students and faculty on both campuses are asked to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity they may see to the police.

