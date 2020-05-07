Hair salons in Marshall will reopen their doors Friday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — This week, Governor Greg Abbott is allowing for barber shops, hair salons, and nail salons to reopen their doors as long as they are practicing social distancing. Mrs Kathy Bailey spent Thursday preparing her shop for the reopening. She will taking appointments only and no walk ins. When her business opens up, everyone will be required to wear a mask.

In addition to wearing masks, Mrs Bailey may ask some screening questions to protect her staff and the customer. Bailey, a hair stylist for over 30 years is just excited to be able to work and serve her customers.

“I noticed one day that I got depressed. My clients kept calling me. Some of them was understanding. However, some customers were angry and frustrated. I cut my phone off. I am just glad to be at work and be able to communicate with my clients,” said Bailey.

Her salon is located on 900 Poplar Street in Marshall, TX.

