Half of Caddo Parish Commission avoids first public meeting after coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Caddo Parish Commissioners say they’re still not ready for public meetings after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group’s first meeting in Government Plaza was over before it even started. The work session Monday afternoon was officialy over in less than a minute without quorum reached.

“We were actually not able to do anything,” said District 10 Commissioner and Commission President Mario Chavez. “We were not able to initiate the meeting via a prayer, no pledge was said today.”

Chavez said he was surprised by the lack of turnout.

“If I had known that we were not going to achieve a quorum on Friday by 3:30, we could have made alternative plans,” he said. “I e-mailed all the commissioners and nobody responded to me that there was a safety concern that they did not want to show up for.”

None of the six Democrats attended.

“I think it’s a very big deal that the meeting didn’t happen,” Chavez said, “because we’re elected to do the work of the people of the parish.”

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson said the work of the parish can be done remotely, as it has been during the virus outbreak.

“The chamber is just not the magical place to be at,” he said. “That you just go in and push a button. You can vote by teleconference, as well. You conduct your business within the parish of Caddo.”

Johnson said during the clerk’s poll Friday, six commissioners said they preferred a virtual meeting.

“If that was the case, Friday we knew that it was six-six,” he said. “And so, today we could’ve had a zoom meeting.”

With all the unknowns surrounding the virus, Johnson said the health and wellbeing of everyone needs to be considered.

“As long as we’re conducting business, let’s do it in a manner in which all commissioners feel safe in doing it,” he said. “And not just only a few.”

Chavez said a virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday morning with the hopes of addressing all concerns to have an in-person meeting Thursday afternoon.

