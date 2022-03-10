SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power could remain out in parts of Highland after a Haliburton truck crashed into a utility pole Thursday afternoon.

According to SPD Sgt. Angie Willhite, the collision happened in the 1400 block of Line Ave around 4 p.m., cracking a utility pole in half and triggering the outage.

There is currently only one customer affected by the outage, but SWEPCO personnel on the scene say more customers could be affected as they make repairs to the damaged equipment.





The outage could last for up to five hours.

SWEPCO urges customers who experience an outage to refer to their outage map to determine how long they will be without power.