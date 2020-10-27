Halloween events you can check out around the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re looking for a safe alternative to letting your kids go door-to-door on Halloween there are several events you can check out around the ArkLaTex.

You can find Halloween activities at the following locations:

JEFFERSON

“Trick-or-Treating” in downtown Jefferson – until 9 p.m. – Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Some businesses will have candy available for children that trick-or-treat in their shop or restaurant

“Boo on the Bayou” – 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 31

TEXARKANA

“Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat” in Spring Lake Park – 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 31

All traffic will enter the park from Mall Dr., then drive around the block where the decorated vehicles will be park to collect your treats, and then exit back out that same way to Mall Dr. TTPD is asking everyone to stay in your car as you go through the event. For more information on “Trunk-or-Treat” or to volunteer to hand out candy call the Parks Department at (903) 798-3978.

