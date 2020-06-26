Hanging birds startle Shreveport park-goers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A startling scene in a Shreveport park Thursday night has citizens concerned.

Large dead birds are hanging from multiple locations around Bill Cockrell Park, including by the pool, near the community center and on the home plate fences of two ball fields.

Shreveport police describe the birds as “buzzards.”

A wildlife officer at the park said city officials are aware of the situation, and the birds are commonly used to scare off other birds.

