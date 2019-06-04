Hanging mannequin outrages Arkansas community

(KARK/NBC News) — Residents of a Little Rock, Arkansas neighborhood are furious after seeing a Facebook post of a neighbor’s home that shows a mannequin hanging from a tree next to a Confederate Flag.

“This day of time, there’s no place for it,” says Ricky Allen. “I saw a video of a noose, of a person of color, hanging from it. It’s kind of disturbing.”

“It’s heartbreaking to know neighbors in the neighborhood is like that,” Allen adds.

Tracy Sims lives a few blocks away from the home. She calls it disheartening.

“I saw that Rebel Flag and I found out it was someone near my home — it’s very disturbing,” says Sims. “It is a free country but it’s very offensive.”

The woman in the home said the display didn’t have anything to do with race.

“Well, hell, I’ll take it down. This is a Halloween decoration – a Creeper. You know the movie ‘Jeepers Creepers’,” she said before taking the mannequin down.

