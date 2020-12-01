The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Harleton High School moves to virtual learning after staff members test positive for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Video

More Top Video

HARLETON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Harleton High School has moved to remote learning after several staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff, students at Harleton High School will have virtual instruction from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.

Many of the school staff members, as well as cafeteria and custodial staff are in quaratine.

Harleton High School is expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 7.

Superintendent Ratcliff posted this letter to the Harleton ISD Facebook Page:

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss