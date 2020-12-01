Harleton High School moves to virtual learning after staff members test positive for COVID-19

HARLETON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Harleton High School has moved to remote learning after several staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff, students at Harleton High School will have virtual instruction from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.

Many of the school staff members, as well as cafeteria and custodial staff are in quaratine.

Harleton High School is expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 7.

Superintendent Ratcliff posted this letter to the Harleton ISD Facebook Page: