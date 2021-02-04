The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Harleton ISD elementary schools move to remote learning due to high number of students in quarantine

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Harleton ISD elementary schools have decided to shift to virtual learning due to a significant number of students in quarantine.

Harleton ISD recently announced that all elementary schools will begin virtual instruction on Friday, Feb. 5.

According to Harleton ISD Facebook Page, earlier this week an elementary student tested positive for the coronavirus. Close contact tracing was done and close contacts have been notified.

All elementary students will return to school on Friday, Feb. 12.

