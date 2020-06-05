Harrah’s Louisiana Downs 2020 live race meet to begin Saturday, June 6; open to spectators

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrah’s Louisiana Downs announced Friday that the 2020 live thoroughbred race meet will kick off in front of race fans on Saturday, June 6.

The 64-day meet opens on Saturday and runs through Wednesday, September 23 on Saturdays and Mondays-Wednesdays; 1st post time is 3:05 pm each race day, according to Louisiana Downs. Pari-mutuel Wagering, Simulcast, and The Paddock Deli & Bar are open with limited seating and physical distancing protocols in place on the 1st level of the Racing Pavilion.

We are so excited to announce that Live Racing will kick off Saturday, June 6! Guess What? You are invited to enjoy the thrill and action LIVE at Louisiana Downs🐎😷👉Details👉https://t.co/YlrKS9S6d2 pic.twitter.com/JRtueD2uNq — Louisiana Downs (@HarrahsLADowns) June 5, 2020

Certain amenities will remain closed including the John Franks Turf Club, Grand Stand seating, Simulcast, and Concessions located on the 2nd and 3rd levels, Harrah’s Club and Arcade Alley. Harrah’s Louisiana Downs has implemented Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s (“Caesars”) previously announced health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. Harrah’s Louisiana Downs is focused on the wellbeing of team members, guests and our community and is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Team member temperature checks and screenings are conducted daily, and team members are required to wear masks, provided by Caesars. Guests will also have their temperatures checked upon entry and will be provided masks, which they are strongly encouraged to wear throughout their visit. For more information and to make a reservation, visit here.

