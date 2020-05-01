Harrison County confirms 120 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

HARRISON COUNTY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have now confirmed 120 positive coronavirus cases and seven deaths in Harrison County, Texas.

Officials with the Marshall-Harrison County Health District announced that 12 new positive COVID-19 tests were reported Friday.

Here is the latest COVID-19 data for Harrison County as of Friday, May 1:

Positive cases – 120

Recoveries – 14

Deaths – 7

There are a total of 92 active cases. There is a total of 49 new positive tests this week with 71 positive tests on April 24 to 120 positive tests today.

Some of the explanation for the increase in cases is attributed to certain group settings.

Health District Medical Director Dr. Ricky Paul said, “The Marshall Harrison County Health District has worked collaboratively with the Texas Department of State Health Services providing assistance related to COVID-19 at Harrison County long-term care facilities. Harrison County has confirmed 50 cases of COVID-19 that are related to long term care facilities in our county. We will continue to provide assistance to these facilities and appreciate each facility’s efforts and responsiveness during this difficult time.”

Dr. Paul added, “According to the Governor’s Report to Open Texas, recent reports highlighted the rapid increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living communities in Texas. Part of the plan includes recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities. Harrison County residents need to remain diligent in continuing to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, and limit physical contact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends using simple cloth face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the virus.”

Another explanation for the number of new cases is the increased testing. As medical professionals further examine the testing data, the Marshall – Harrison County Health District has provided the following graphs to define the total testing reported from April 7 to April 28.

To be accurate, the total number of tests demonstrates a steady rise of 255 over the last seven days, while the number of positive tests has an increase of 29 over the same seven days.

The City of Marshall urges residents to continue social distancing, avoid crowds and exercise caution as per Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-18 and the City of Marshall New Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease on April 30.

Both documents order every person shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services or reopened services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

To safeguard our community from the coronavirus, all residents are urged to follow the CDC national guidelines, Executive Orders by Governor Greg Abbott, and the City of Marshall Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease.

The guidelines are:

Restrict physical contact and publicly used areas.

Maintain Social Distancing with a safe distance of six (6’) feet between all individuals.

Every person shall avoid large gatherings.

Residents shall not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the house exhibits symptoms.

