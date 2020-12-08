Harrison County confirms 2 new deaths, negative 6 recoveries in latest COVID- 19 report

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KKTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County confirms there have been 2 new deaths related to coronavirus and negative 6 recoveries due to duplicates.
According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, 38 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.
This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Dec. 7:
- Total Positive Cases – 1,273
- Total Fatalities – 46
- Total Recoveries – 1,165
- Total Active Cases – 162
- Probable Cases – 666
- Probable Recoveries – 504
- Probable Actives – 162
The Marshall Harrison County Health District says on Thursday, Dec. 3 Harrison County dipped below 15% in COVID patient hospitalizations and has remained below 15% through Sunday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reminds residents that if they go over 15% in COVID hospitalizations for over 7 days businesses would have to reduce capacity from 75% down to 50% plus elective surgeries would be eliminated.
