Harrison County confirms 29 new positive COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Harrison County officials have confirmed 29 new positive coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths since last week.
This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Tuesday, March 23:
- Total Positive Cases – 2,392
- Total Fatalities – 102
- Total Recoveries – 3,760
- Total Active Cases – 772
- Probable Cases – 2,242
Harris County Judge Chad Sims said, “Our hospitalization rate on March 21 was 2.71%. This is excellent news and the result of a lower infection rate. Let’s continue to practice excellent hygiene, keep everyone safe and keep these numbers low.”
If you’re interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine you can find information on the Marshall-Harrison County Health District Facebook page, or their website https://mhchd.org/, or you can check availability at Longview’s vaccine hub at https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/longview.
