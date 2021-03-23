Harrison County confirms 29 new positive COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Harrison County officials have confirmed 29 new positive coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths since last week.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Tuesday, March 23:

Total Positive Cases – 2,392

Total Fatalities – 102

Total Recoveries – 3,760

Total Active Cases – 772

Probable Cases – 2,242

Harris County Judge Chad Sims said, “Our hospitalization rate on March 21 was 2.71%. This is excellent news and the result of a lower infection rate. Let’s continue to practice excellent hygiene, keep everyone safe and keep these numbers low.”

If you’re interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine you can find information on the Marshall-Harrison County Health District Facebook page, or their website https://mhchd.org/, or you can check availability at Longview’s vaccine hub at https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/longview.