Harrison County confirms 53 COVID-19 cases

HARRISON COUNTY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have now confirmed 53 positive coronavirus cases in Harrison County, Texas.

The Marshall-Harrison County Health District reported 8 additional positive COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. Monday, April 20.

The latest positive coronavirus testing data includes:

Total positive COVID-19 cases in Harrison County – 53

City of Marshall positive cases – 39

Harrison County positive cases – 12

The overall count includes 4 deaths

According to MHCHD, they do have several early cases that should be recovered by now but they they have not received an official count at this time.

Health officials are encouraging residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, keep up the social distancing and hand washing.

