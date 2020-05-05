Harrison County confirms 6 new positive COVID-19 cases, total rises to 146

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials in Harrison County, Texas have reported six new positive coronavirus cases.

According to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, as of Monday, May 4 the total number of positive COVID-19 cases was 146 with 114 in the City of Marshall and 32 in other areas of Harrison County.

Monday, May 4 coronavirus data:

Total cases – 146

Age

0-19 – 3

20-39 – 25

40-59 – 37

60 + – 81

Gender

Men – 90

Women – 56

All residents are encouraged to abide by social distancing guidelines and avoid gathering in large groups. Everyone is also advised to continue using hand sanitizer in an effort to protect you and your family from the coronavirus.

