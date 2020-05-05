The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

Harrison County confirms 6 new positive COVID-19 cases, total rises to 146

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials in Harrison County, Texas have reported six new positive coronavirus cases.

According to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, as of Monday, May 4 the total number of positive COVID-19 cases was 146 with 114 in the City of Marshall and 32 in other areas of Harrison County.

Monday, May 4 coronavirus data:

Total cases – 146

Age

  • 0-19 – 3
  • 20-39 – 25
  • 40-59 – 37
  • 60 + – 81

Gender

  • Men – 90
  • Women – 56

All residents are encouraged to abide by social distancing guidelines and avoid gathering in large groups. Everyone is also advised to continue using hand sanitizer in an effort to protect you and your family from the coronavirus.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss