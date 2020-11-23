Harrison County confirms 7 new positive COVID-19 cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of new positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Harrison County.
According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported.
This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Nov. 23:
- Total Positive Cases – 1,218
- Total Fatalities – 35
- Total Recoveries – 1,081
- Total Active Cases – 102
The Marshall Harrison County Health District is working to receive access to the State of Texas’ death certificate data, and compare the COVID-19 deaths that they have previously reported with the State of Texas’ documents.
MHCHD officials have not been receiving routine reports of COVID-19 deaths and once they have full access, they will update the local reporting to more accurately reflect the state numbers.
