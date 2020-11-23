Harrison County confirms 7 new positive COVID-19 cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of new positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Harrison County.

According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Nov. 23:

Total Positive Cases – 1,218

Total Fatalities – 35

Total Recoveries – 1,081

Total Active Cases – 102

The Marshall Harrison County Health District is working to receive access to the State of Texas’ death certificate data, and compare the COVID-19 deaths that they have previously reported with the State of Texas’ documents.

MHCHD officials have not been receiving routine reports of COVID-19 deaths and once they have full access, they will update the local reporting to more accurately reflect the state numbers.