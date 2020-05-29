Harrison County confirms another COVID-19 death

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have now confirmed another coronavirus death in Harrison County.

According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, one death was reported today bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 24. There were no new positive COVID-19 cases to report.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Friday, May 29:

Total Positive Cases – 242

Total Fatalities – 24

Total Recoveries – 80

Total Active Cases – 138

