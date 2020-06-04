The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Harrison County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 26

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials have now confirmed one coronavirus death in Harrison County, and two new positive cases.

According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, one death was reported Thursday bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 26.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Thursday, June 4:

  • Total Positive Cases – 258
  • Total Fatalities – 26
  • Total Recoveries – 125
  • Total Active Cases – 107

“Please join me in praying for the families who’ve lost loved ones, especially this new one today,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Thursday in a Facebook post.

“We are seeing significant improvement in our numbers as recoveries climb and our active cases decline. HOWEVER, please do not get complacent or sloppy with your personal hygiene and good judgment. Our moms told us to wash our hands long before this, so keep it up.”

“Hopefully you saw the terrific news from the last nursing home, ZERO cases. It takes a great team effort to continually operate and still keep the virus out of a facility like this. Join me in congratulating the team at Marshall Manor.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss