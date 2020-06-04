Harrison County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 26

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials have now confirmed one coronavirus death in Harrison County, and two new positive cases.

According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, one death was reported Thursday bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 26.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Thursday, June 4:

Total Positive Cases – 258

Total Fatalities – 26

Total Recoveries – 125

Total Active Cases – 107

“Please join me in praying for the families who’ve lost loved ones, especially this new one today,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Thursday in a Facebook post.

“We are seeing significant improvement in our numbers as recoveries climb and our active cases decline. HOWEVER, please do not get complacent or sloppy with your personal hygiene and good judgment. Our moms told us to wash our hands long before this, so keep it up.”

“Hopefully you saw the terrific news from the last nursing home, ZERO cases. It takes a great team effort to continually operate and still keep the virus out of a facility like this. Join me in congratulating the team at Marshall Manor.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.