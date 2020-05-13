Harrison County reports 3 new positive cases of COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Marshall-Harrison County Health District has reported three new positive COVID-19 cases and 1 new recovery.

According to health officials as of Wednesday, May 13 Harrison County has a total of 200 positive cases with 26 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims is advising everyone to continue practicing good habits in order to see a decrease in the number of cases over the next two weeks.

A mobile testing event will be held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E. End Blvd. South.

Registration for the mobile testing opens Friday, May 15. To register visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call (512) 883-2400.

Meanwhile, The doors to the Harrison County Courthouse and sub-courthouses will re-open on Monday, May 18.

For the safety of the staff and the public, masks will be required inside the courthouse.

The security desk at the front door will regulate the number of customers in the offices to avoid a large crowd.

You are still encouraged to handle any business online or through the mail if possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.