Harrison County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, total rises to 19

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have confirmed that four more people have died from COVID-19 in Harrison County and there are also three new positive cases.

This is the latest COVID-19 data from the Marshall-Harrison County Health District as of 4 p.m. Monday, May 18:

4 fatalities bringing that total to 19

3 new positive cases to report in Harrison County bringing our total to 212

4 new recoveries totaling 34

Active case count now stands at 159 cases

All of the deaths have occurred in the 60+ age group with an average age of 85-years-old.

Monday afternoon Gov. Greg Abbott also announced some adjustments to his current orders.

While Gov. Abbott has lifted some restrictions, Judge Sims urges the businesses and residents to make wise choices. Sims said sick people should stay home as well as those with any underlying illnesses.

For more information visit https://gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas