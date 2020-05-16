Harrison County reports another COVID-19 death, total rises to 15

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has confirmed a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths, 207 positive cases, and 30 recoveries.

“Good news / Terrible news — We have no new positive cases to report today but we do have one new fatality,” Judge Sims said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

“Let’s get our numbers to go down by adding to our recoveries and stopping the spread. In your prayer time, please remember these affected families as well as the medical staff and nursing home staff who are on the front lines of this.”

“We are also under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Looks like most of the bad weather is to our north but we should still pay attention,” said Judge Sims.

Judge Sims says there are 162 active coronavirus cases left in Harrison County.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.