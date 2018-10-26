Has Louisiana already missed the boat on sports betting?

Capitalizing on opportunities, it’s how games are won in sports.

A multi-billion dollar opportunity in sports gaming is presenting itself nationwide. So far only one southern state is capitalizing.

“It’s been so well received here and it’s so long overdue,” said Will Hall, the Race and Sports Book Manager at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi.

It’s another busy Saturday for the Sports Book. Hall says it’s been that way since the college football season got underway.

In May the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states can now choose whether or not to allow betting on sports.

Mississippi’s legislature and gaming board acted quickly, passing laws to allow the bets and tax the revenue.

In under 50 days the the Beau Rivage had Las Vegas-like sports gaming operations up and running.

“I was just amazed at how professional and how fast they implemented everything,” said Hall. “And they just threw it together, like almost overnight.”

According to the Mississippi Gaming Commission, in September, state casinos took in more than $5.5 million in revenue from sports betting.

The state levies a 12-percent tax on the revenue. It’s earmarked for highway and bridge maintenance.

That’s $660,000 for infrastructure in one month.

If the revenue holds, it’ll be around $8 million in a calendar year.

Hall says people feed off the excitement in the Sports Book.

“It really brings an electric, almost like a tailgate party vibe into the casino,” he said.

And thus far, the presence of one college football team’s fans dwarfs all others.

“Big LSU crowd every weekend,” said Hall. “I would rate LSU as our number one fan base.”

Dustin Volion and his wife cross state lines, driving an hour to catch the game at the Beau Rivage.

Debbie Torres and her husband drove further.

“This is awesome. It’s awesome. I feel like I’m at home even thought I’m two hours away,” said Torres. “A lot of people here today rooting for the Tigers. It’s been a lot of fun.”

They’re two of the dozens of LSU fans at the Sports Book. Both hoping Louisiana can cash in like Mississippi.

“I think [Louisiana is] losing money,” said Viloin. “I think they loosing opportunity. They losing money fast.”

“The roads are so smooth. And I said, this is where the casino money goes,” said Torres. “This is what we need at home. This is where we can use this.”

But sports betting is a taxable revenue opportunity Louisiana lawmakers chose not to pursue.

“I tried to do it, shortly before the Supreme Court ruled this session, and we kinda got railroaded on it,” said Republican State Senator Danny Martiny.

In May Martiny introduced a bill which would have allowed sports betting at 16 Louisiana casinos. It was shot down by a 2 to 1 margin and never received a senate committee hearing.

“Nobody really supported me when the bill got killed,” said Martiny. “But the minute the Supreme Court ruled and said it was legalized, everybody kept saying, ‘Are you going to bring your bill back? Are you going to bring your bill back?'”

He’s fearful Louisiana will lose gaming customers to Mississippi by the thousands. And he’s says it’ll be months before anything can be done.

“Before we see a dollar, if I am successful in what I want to do, I think we’re looking at a year and half, to two years,” said Martiny

It’s because sports betting has to be authorized by lawmakers, then approved by voters in the parishes with the casinos. Then taxes have to be implemented and regulatory fees established.

Mississippi did all of that before the Supreme Court ruling came down.

“They had much more foresight than we did,” said Martiny.

“The state moved quickly and their regulators moved very quickly,” said Mike Rich, General Manager of Bossier City’s Horseshoe Casino.

It’s Shreveport – Bossier’s most profitable casino.

Rich knows the type of dollars sports betting could generate.

“The estimate is that the market nationwide is about $150 billion dollars,” said Rich. “You think about the numbers that are there. It’s very untapped. And it’s a huge opportunity.”

Rich says law makers in Oklahoma are considering a bill to allow sports betting on Tribal casinos, the biggest competition to the Shreveport – Bossier casino market.

Potentially drawing more taxable revenue out of Louisiana.

“You just want to see Louisiana be able to stay competitive by offering that same amenity here,” said Rich. “I know that the legislature is looking at it very seriously right now. I know that the gaming board is looking at it very seriously right now. And so hopefully we’ll see some movement in this upcoming legislative session.”

Martiny is more blunt in his assessment.

“Half of the country is shaking their heads at us and the other half is laughing at us,” he said.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, in addition to Mississippi and Las Vegas, New Jersey, Delaware, New Mexico and West Virginia have legalized sports betting and are collecting tax revenue.

Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York have approved sports betting bills, but do not yet offer the betting option at casinos.

Arkansas voters will decide on whether or not to allow sports betting on November 6th.