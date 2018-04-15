Haughton family loses everything in Friday night severe storm

Storms sweep through Shreveport and Bossier City, downing trees, and killing a little girl.

As the storm clears, the sun shines down on the damage it left behind.

John Jacinto, a family friend says, “unfortunately this big tree come down, a very sad situation, and I mean it was crazy, crazy raining cold.”

The community at Hillcrest Mobile Home and RV Park, is rocked by the storm, and one family is left to pick up the pieces of what it left behind.

“They out of house, this is the only house they have, so they have no place to live, I mean all the stuff has been tore out.”

The Ortiz family, moved into their home just 2 weeks ago, and lost everything in Friday night’s severe storm.

“They where in New Orleans and come over here like two weeks ago, and unfortunately the storm come over here, you know it happened, it’s sad.”

Neighbor’s are helping cut down the tree, that crashed onto their home and killing their 20 month old daughter, Carly Ortiz.

“The baby, you know passed away, I guess instantly with the tree come down in the middle of the stomach, it’s devastating, you know it.”

Family friends also lend a hand, where it’s needed, but they feel there is nothing else they can do.

“It’s a big loss and there is nothing we can do right now, we try to help and I just, I would hope it was just a dream, a bad dream, but it’s not an it’s a bad day, you know it’s a bad day.”

The neighbor’s in the Hillcrest Mobile Home and RV Park have put together a gofundme (click here) to help with the funeral cost for the Ortiz family, and if would like to donate anything you can contact John Jacinto at 832-724-4080 who is a close friend of the family.