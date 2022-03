HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Haughton Fire Department reports that a prescribed burn will take place Friday on the Army Ammunition Plant.

The contained burn will cover an approximate 90-acre zone, including Doyline Rd., Third Street, and Bataan Ave. According to Haughton FD, it will begin around 10 a.m. and end by 4 p.m.