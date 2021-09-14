Haughton High School confirms death of senior defensive lineman

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton High School officials have confirmed the death of one of their students, a senior defensive lineman on the school’s football team.

“We are saddened to share the passing of senior defensive lineman Christian Smith who died suddenly last night. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time,” the school said in a brief statement Tuesday on its football program Facebook page.

“Christian Smith was a true Buccaneer,” Head Coach Jason Brotherton said in a statement. “He will be remembered as a young man of few words, but many smiles. He will be greatly missed by the Haughton community, school, football program, teammates, and coaches. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time.”

There is no word yet on the cause of Smith’s death. He was 17.